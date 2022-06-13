COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a serious crash involving a lawn mower and pickup truck that happened Thursday in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a woman was traveling south on a riding lawn mower along Rivers Street when she was struck by a Toyota pickup truck around 9:43 p.m.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of Green Pond Highway.

Crews said that the rural highway where the accident occurred is dark and the pickup truck could not see the unlighted lawn mower on the road.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

As the truck turned the curve at Rivers Street, it crashed with and threw the lawn mower into a wood line.

The woman was ejected to the grass shoulder and suffered multiple life-threatening injuries.

A small dog suspected to be with the woman was found near the lawn mower dead.

Crews arrived and found the woman in a “semi-conscious” state in the grass, and was treated at the scene while waiting for a medical helicopter.

The pickup driver was not injured and Colleton County Animal Services responded to the deceased dog.