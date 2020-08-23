One person injured in Dorchester County family argument shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to an afternoon shooting in Dorchester County.

The shooting happened around 5:21 pm on Sunday, August 23 at 130 Dewees Lane in Summerville.

Officials say the shooting occurred after a family argument.

When deputies arrived, they located a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

As of right now, one person has been detained.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are currently on the way to the scene.