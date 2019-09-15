One year later families are given new homes after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WCBD) – It’s a been year since Hurricane Florence, which devastated, not only the Lowcountry, but also communities in North Carolina.

One neighborhood that lost several homes in the storm is now celebrating.

Habitat for Humanity unveiled four completely new homes for families in Wilmington, NC.

Organization members said it takes a whole community to help fix the damage and create a new sense of hope for those affected.

“I think its just fantastic that the way we end a week like that is with a celebration of what the community can do when we all come together and try to make things better.” Steve Spain, Habitat for Humanity

The houses are now fully built and ready to live in so the families can move in right away and start a new chapter in their lives.