One80 Place kicks off Season of Giving with Five Loaves Café

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In the spirit of giving, Five Loaves Café is donating 10% of tonight’s revenue to One80 Place in support of their upcoming fundraiser “Turkey and a $20.”

The annual fundraiser simply asks for donations in the form of a frozen turkey and a cash donation.

“Those turkeys help provide meals for our kitchen throughout the year.” says Katie Smith From One80 Place. “We serve about 170,000 meals.”

The monetary donations help take care of housing, services, and getting individuals in and out of the shelter. Officials say that cash donations help them the most during this time of year.

“During the holidays, you can imagine being in a shelter-like situation when you could be in your own home so our focus is to get somebody housed as quickly as possible,” says Smith.

Tonight’s fundraiser at Five Loaves Café in Downtown Charleston hopes to kick off next week’s event with a bang. General Manager Preston Rutherford says it’s a win-win situation for Five Loaves and One80 Place.

“It’s very important for any business to put back into the community what they get in return. And that’s what bring a community together,” says Rutherford.

One80 Place has set the goal to raise $60,000 and collect 400 turkeys during the drive on November 26th. For more information on the event, click here.