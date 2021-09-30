ONLY ON 2; Attorney for Conner Cook provides latest updates on Murdaugh lawsuit

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We are hearing from the attorney representing a passenger involved in a 2019 boating accident leaving 19-year-old Mallory Beach dead with ties to the Murdaugh family. Joe McCullough says his client, Conner Cook was a passenger on the boat the night of the crash and has been framed as being responsible ever since by the Murdaugh family.

Murdaugh’s youngest son, Paul Murdaugh was charged with three felony counts for allegedly driving intoxicated likely leading the crash and the death of Beach.

McCullough says Cook was setup to look like the driver of the boat following the crash to steer responsibility away from Paul Murdaugh. The boating accident followed a night of heavy drinking by all six passengers on the boat, some of the alcohol has been purchased hours earlier by the underage passengers.

“And that purchase of alcohol was kind of the domino that set off so much,” says McCullough, a Columbia based attorney.

Evidence collected by state investigators from the boat owned by Alex Murdaugh points to the younger Murdaugh as the likely driver of the boat at the time of the crash in Beaufort County. The boat struck a bridge piling at a high rate of speed in Archers Creek.

A common name appearing in at least two separate lawsuits filed against Alex Murdaugh, the boat crash and a death settlement from the death of the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, is Murdaugh’s close friend and attorney Cory Fleming.

Fleming was Murdaugh’s college roommate at the University of South Carolina and Paul Murdaugh’s god father. McCullough says the connection between Alex Murdaugh and Fleming provides more questions than answers.

In 2018 after the death of Satterfield, Alex Murdaugh recommended Satterfield’s son hire Cory Fleming to file a wrongful death lawsuit against him. Then in 2019 following the boat crash, Alex Murdaugh recommended Cook and his family hire Fleming to represent them.

Fleming and Murdaugh have been accused of stealing millions from Satterfield’s death settlement.

“There appear to be some consistencies, some things that don’t strike me as mere coincidence,” says McCullough.

McCullough says he’s confident more twists in the investigations are likely coming.

“I have no idea what landmine will go off, what grenade in the bunker is going to get thrown and what revelation is going to occur,” says McCullough.

McCullough says the important aspect of the lawsuit against Murdaugh is holding both Paul’s parents and Parker’s Convenience store responsible for selling underage alcohol.

A spokesperson for the Murdaugh family is denying rumors Alex’s wife Margaret was seeking a divorce.

They’re also announcing the expiration of a $100,000 reward for information to solve Paul and Margaret’s Murdaugh’s double homicide.