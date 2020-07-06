ONLY ON 2: Brother of Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo shares family’s reaction to community support following the accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo is still in the hospital being treated for serious injuries he suffered as a result of an accident on the Don Holt Bridge on July 1.

Inside of MUSC is his family who are waiting for any update on Deputy Costanzo.

Chris Costanzo, Deputy Costanzo’s older brother, talked to News 2 to talk about the type of person Deputy Costanzo is.

“This guy would give you the shirt off his back, the pants off his back, shoes off his feet like he’s really that guy,” said Chris Costanzo about his brother, Deputy Mike Costanzo.

Deputy Costanzo has served 15 years with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Chris says they’ve heard from many people in the community just how much Deputy Costanzo left an impact on their lives.

Since the accident, the community has come together and has created a fundraiser to help support both Deputy Costanzo and his family during this time.

“We’re beyond touched. We didn’t realize how many people knew Mike and were touched by Mike. People who didn’t know him are reaching out making us feel like he was more than we know about.” Chris Costanzo

You can watch the full interview with Chris below: