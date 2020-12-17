ONLY ON 2; Charleston County sheriff-elect set to take office, has hit the ground running

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic changing of the guard, Charleston County will swear in the State of South Carolina’s first female sheriff. Kristin Graziano defeated long-time Sheriff Al Cannon in November’s election.

An accomplishment in itself as the first female sheriff, challenged with turmoil and questions regarding her leadership ability, Sheriff-Elect Graziano says she has hit the ground running.

“I realize that this is a moment but I haven’t had time to think about it and I would love to be able to process that one day,” says Graziano.

A long-time deputy with a new title, ready to make a change. The sheriff-elect says it starts from the ground up.

“I’ve told every deputy that I work with that I want them to be problem solvers in parts of the community that they police,” says Graziano. “I want them to be integrated in that and you’ll see that.”

A problem Graziano says has plagued the department is losing experienced employees over the last year. She says that has to change.

“To fill those gaps we want to bring them up and we want them to be successful so one of the programs that we’ll start immediately is a supervisory training,” says Graziano.

The transition has come with no shortage of challenges and rocky moments for the sheriff-elect.

“People questioning my leadership and to me that’s noise but when that noise is given traction by other outlets it looks like we’re not doing what we need to do,” says Graziano.

Graziano says she just needs a little bit of time. The thirty-two year veteran knows a thing or two about patience.

“People need to know that we are getting to where we need to be and we’re getting there probably quicker than I anticipated but it has not been easy and I will continue to stay the course,” says Graziano.

A historic transition, the sheriff-elect is hopeful others will follow in her path but she says shattering glass barriers will only make you stronger.

“Don’t give up, I won’t be the last I’ll assure you of that,” says Graziano. “That is my mission, it has taken me thirty-two years to get here.”

Sheriff-Elect Graziano’s official swearing in will take place on January 4th before she’s set to take office for the first time on January 5th.