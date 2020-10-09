ONLY ON 2: Mystery confederate marker has City of Charleston, county officials searching for answers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man says he recently stumbled up a historical marker meant to honor Confederate General Robert E. Lee on the sight of a Charleston school leaving the man asking questions and leaders searching for answers.

The Charleston native, Louis Moore, says he recently noticed the historical marker at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science, raising the question of how it got there and who’s responsible for it.

“You know when I first saw it, my initial reaction was just sort of shock,” says Moore.

Moore isn’t the only one speaking out against the statue. Moore says the school’s principal, Mary Carmichael, has advocated for the marker to be removed.

For the Charleston native, the marker raised immediate questions. This comes just months after similar statues have been removed including the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.

“As I continued to see it on different days and different times and settings, I got more and more really repulsed,” says Moore.

The monument dates back to 1947 and was donated by the Daughters of Confederacy to honor Lee. Moore says the statue serves no purpose on the grounds of the school.

“Oh, absolutely I think it should be removed without question,” says Moore. “It serves no useful purpose.”

The monument isn’t the only of one of it’s kind, a similar one sits in Columbia. Leaders from the City of Charleston and the Charleston County School District both say it’s unclear who owns the statue or how it originated. Moore says he’s hopeful once more information is learned, the process to move on can begin.

“And if they can pinpoint, in other words identify who the owner or owners are of that monument, than you know there can be a conversation about its removal,” says Moore.

State and local officials as well as the Charleston County School District all say they are working to find out more about the marker. Of course, you can count on us to keep you updated both on air and online as we learn more information.