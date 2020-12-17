ONLY ON 2; Sheriff Al Cannon reflects on decades-long career

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Long-time Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon is set to leave office after serving 32-years as sheriff. Sheriff Cannon was elected sheriff in 1988 after serving a little over three years as the Police Chief for North Charleston.

It’s a career in which Sheriff Al Cannon has pretty much seen it all, the hard times of losing his own deputies to taking the sheriffs office to new heights. Sheriff Cannon says it’s been an honor to carry the badge.

Over the span of his 32-year career, Sheriff Cannon says he can’t think of any real regrets except for one:

“Well the last election…”

Al Cannon was elected as sheriff in February of 1988, in a special election following the death of the previous sheriff. Cannon took over the small agency with big problems with overcrowding jails while inheriting the former Charleston County Police Department.

There were people in the beginning that didn’t think it was going to work, weren’t supportive of it,” says Sheriff Cannon.

But disarray quickly faded as Sheriff Cannon grew the department and its resources while forging relationships with county council and surrounding agencies to better protect the community.

“We set out and a lot of people put a lot of hard work in developing the sheriff’s office what it is today,” says Sheriff Cannon.

During his time, the sheriff has seen it all. One of his most difficult memories includes losing his own deputies, one deputy in particular he remembers vividly.

“They couldn’t save him…and I was right there at the end of the table, right at his feet,” says Sheriff Cannon. “That’s been the toughest part.”

But there were good times too including taking the agency to its highest point and receiving national recognition for his agency’s hard work along the way. The Sheriff’s Office received accreditation in several departments.

“And all those three accreditations are referred to in the sheriff’s world as the triple crown and there are only about fifty sheriff’s offices in the country that have accomplished that,” says Cannon.

Sheriff Cannon is hopeful the department will continue to grow in his absence when Sheriff-Elect Kristin Graziano is sworn in on January 4th.

“For her to continue the important task of working together with the other agencies,” says Sheriff Cannon.

32 years gone in the blink of an eye, the sheriff says he walks away proud.

“It’s been a good life,” says Cannon.

Sheriff Cannon says he is unsure of what comes next but says he does know one thing for sure, he feels he left the sheriff’s office in a better place than he found it.