OPIE Drive-Thru Grocery Store opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new way to pick-up groceries is now open in Mount Pleasant. OPIE Drive-Thru Grocery allows customers to pick-up their groceries without ever leaving their car.

The 24 hour, 7 days a week drive-thru grocery store allows customers to order ahead, pull-up to the store, and pick their groceries up within minutes.

Managers say OPIE Drive-Thru will offer more than 3,000 items for shoppers while occupying a smaller footprint.

Groceries can be ordered through the store’s app or on their website, there are no fees or order minimums when shopping at the full service store.

The store was founded by group of Citadel graduates looking to offer a more convenient way to shop for groceries. The group says they drew inspiration from The Andy Griffith Show for the store’s name.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie believes the store will be a hit in the town for shoppers and a market trending more towards speed and convenience.

“A lot of questions, what is it, how does it work,” says Mayor Haynie. “You know it’s a drive-thru grocery and I think we men all know it’s a husband saver because we all forget that one item that we were supposed to take home and now we can drive thru twenty-four hours a day and get what we need. But I’ve been asked a lot of questions about what it is because at first glance it looks like a muffler or brake shop. It’s a new, state of the art, forward looking way of getting your groceries.”

The group plans to open other locations across the Lowcountry including a store in Summerville and Charleston. Investors say there is a list of roughly 100 people hoping to open their own OPIE Drive-Thru Grocery in the coming months and years.