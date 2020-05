ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Paul Baptist Church in Orangeburg, SC hosted a free drive-thru COVID-19 screening on Saturday, May 2.

The church also provided some educational information on the virus.

The church told News 2 that the screening on Saturday was a “huge success” with over 220 people being tested.

Dr. Michael Addison and Pastor C.C. Priester announced that they will host another free drive-thru COVID-19 screening on Saturday, May 9.

For more information, call 1-803-997-2260.