Orangeburg County announces jury duty phone scam

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced a jury duty scam that is using the names of actual law enforcement officers has returned.

Several callers have notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office claiming to be an actual deputy with the office by using the names of actual law enforcement officers.

The scam is when the victim is told they missed jury duty or another court date and are now facing a fine ranging anywhere from $500 to $2,000.

They then continue to tell the victim that in order to pay for the fine they can obtain a loadable money card by calling 803-395-0337 and once they call the number and give their information, the money is gone.

Sheriff Ravenell wanted to inform the public that they “never, ever charge someone money for a missed court appearance.”

Deputies ask that if anyone receives such a call in Orangeburg County, they should call the OCSO at 803-534-3550, the Orangeburg County Magistrate’s Office at 803-533-5879 or 5846, the Orangeburg County Courthouse at 803-533-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.