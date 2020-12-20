Orangeburg County Deputies search for suspect in carjacking of off-duty officer

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies ask for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a carjacking incident.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 19 at around 8:00 pm.

Investigators were sent to an eastbound rest area on I-26 near mile marker 154 where they met with the carjacking victims.

One of the victims, an off-duty officer with an agency outside of Orangeburg County, said the incident happened when he and his wife stopped at the rest area.

Their 2012 Jeep Cherokee and the officer’s duty weapon inside the vehicle were taken at gunpoint.

The person of interest is described as an Asian male in his 20s or 30s, standing at around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing around 190 pounds.

The stolent vehicle is said to have both Clemson and University of South Carolina decals in the rear window.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIMES-SC.