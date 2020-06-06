Orangeburg County Woman charged after drugs found in car during traffic stop

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – A traffic stop in Orangeburg County led to the seizure of various illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Fran Roberts and a passenger were stopped were stopped on North Road at around 1:00 AM on Friday, June 5.

After deputies ran Roberts’ tag, it came back as a 2002 Lincoln, but Roberts was operating a 1999 Honda.

When she refused to give deputies consent to search the vehicle, K9 “Duke” indicated that the vehicle had drugs.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a quantity of what appeared to be Mollie, two large clear bags containing methamphetamine, different-colored pills and bills of US currency containing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

A set of digital scaled and a quantity of clear plastic bags were also located inside the car.

A small bag of methamphetamine was also found in Roberts’ clothes.

Roberts, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking methamphetamine.