ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports say the subject sprayed the clerk with mace after she was denied the sale of tobacco due to her age.

OCSO shared a video of the incident on YouTube.

“This person thinks it’s OK to attack someone who is abiding by the law,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “Just because she can’t have her way, she does something like this.”

Deputies are searching for the subject. She is described as a black female who left the scene in the passenger’s side of a black Nissan Maxima with plate tag 35860J.

Anyone with information on the subject is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.