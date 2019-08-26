Orangeburg man charged with narcotics, weapons violation

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a Holly Hill man has been charged with narcotics and weapons violations after a patrol turned up a vehicle blocking a road.

“This arrest came after several officers working another case decided to patrol some troubled areas on the eastern end of the county,” the sheriff said. “Not long after their arrival near Holly Hill, they noticed suspicious activity that led to this arrest and drug seizure.”

Willie Jerome Thompson, 24, has been charged with distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine of more than 100 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Special Ops deputies began searching “hot spots” in the eastern part of the county Sunday around 5 p.m. after completing another assignment.

Patrolling Rush Street near Holly Hill, deputies noticed a vehicle blocking nearby Barnes Street. After observing the vehicle and its occupant for a while, deputies moved in on the area.

Thompson was taken into custody after K-9 Gus indicated there were possible narcotics in the Honda vehicle.

Ravenell said investigators put Gus inside the vehicle where he located a camouflage bag that was later determined to contain 292 grams of marijuana, 102 grams of cocaine, four grams of cocaine base, a quantity of US currency and digital scales.

The cocaine alone is estimated by investigators to top out at more than $10,000 in street value.

Underneath the driver’s seat in the Honda was a loaded Glock pistol.

“This individual had the street blocked as if it was his,” Ravenell said, “but we gave it back to the citizens of Holly Hill.”

During a hearing on Monday, bond was set on Thompson at $71,000 as well as obtain ankle monitoring in the event he makes bond.

“These guys could have gone home after completing their assignment. But they didn’t,” the sheriff said. “These are the kind of men and women you have working for you.”