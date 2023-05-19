NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mobile community resource will soon hit the streets of North Charleston to help reduce gun violence.

“I’ve lost 13 family members to gun violence. So, we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Dr. Candace Brewer, the National President for the Racial Justice Network.

On Friday, the Racial Justice Network introduced the Crime Reduction Community Bus, which will visit neighborhoods in North Charleston and surrounding areas weekly beginning in June.

The civil rights organization said the bus will drive through high crime areas to educate neighbors on a variety of topics.

“We will teach topics such as leadership principles, conflict resolution, gang awareness, and much more,” Dr. Brewer explained.

She said kids will be able to go on the bus to get help with schoolwork and receive mentoring. The vehicle will also be an educational resource for parents, teaching them everyday skills ranging from cooking to finances.

The Racial Justice Network said the wheels got turning on this project over a year ago. They received a grant from the North Charleston Police Department to make it a reality.

“We have purchased two more camper/RV’s that we are going to turn into classrooms,” said Elder James Johnson, the Founder & CEO of the Racial Justice Network.

According to the NCPD, 27 homicides in 2022 involved guns. So far this year, they reported nine gun-involved homicides. The department also told News 2, 33 people have been shot and wounded this year, while that number was 143 in 2022.

The Racial Justice Network said the bus was made possible through a partnership with North Charleston Police and the Destiny Worship Center.

The bus will be parked at the Destiny Worship Center on Saturday, May 19 during a food drive.

Members of the Racial Justice Network said community members can follow the bus’s schedule on their website.