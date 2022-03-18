LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – With high gas prices, and increased costs of everyday items, the Community Resource Center, Charleston Hispanic Association and Bundles of Joy are teaming up to provide Lowcountry residents with free food, clothing and other amenities.

Local organizations are striving to make a massive impact in their community.

“We know the citizens have gone through a lot,” Community Resource Center executive director Louis Smith said. “COVID-19, gas prices, other prices, inflation all over. And we want to tell them we’re here for you.”

Sunday’s March Mayhem event is expected to serve more than 500 families throughout the Lowcountry. Organizers say this wouldn’t be possible without their volunteers.

“We have over 400 volunteers and they come out to help,” Smith said. “And we’ve impacted the community and we’ve played a major part in helping the community.”

Henry Grace, the chief financial officer for the Charleston Hispanic Association, says they wanted to host this event because everyday expenses are becoming costly for many families.

“Now with gas prices and inflation kind of going through the roof a little bit,” he said. “Their dollar isn’t keeping up with the expected expenses that they have.”

They say the need for support for families is relatively the same as when the pandemic began.

“The wages haven’t kept up with the inflation,” Smith said. “Gas prices and we have people still in need.”

Organizers want Lowcountry families in need to come out Sunday and grab any items they may need.

“They get a week’s worth of groceries,” Smith said. “They get a handful of clothes. You know, if you walk out of here with a retail value of $400-500 in clothes, everyone is happy.”

The March Mayhem giveaway event is scheduled for Sunday, March 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Ladson Fairgrounds.