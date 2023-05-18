CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A decision by lawmakers to push legislation forward that would restrict abortions is drawing in mixed reactions from organizations.

Employees at Planned Parenthood said patients at their South Carolina locations can currently get an abortion in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.

“Most abortions right now occur in the first trimester in South Carolina,” said Vicki Ringer, the Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

That could soon change after a vote in the South Carolina House this week brought the state one step closer to banning nearly all abortions after six weeks into pregnancy.

Ringer told News 2 most women don’t know they are pregnant that early on.

“This bill is in all essence, a total abortion ban,” Ringer said.

The legislation includes limited exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or the life of the mother. Ringer said limiting abortions to this extent could have detrimental impacts on women.

“It’s going to mean women will die quite frankly. That’s scary but its real. South Carolina has the eighth highest rate of maternal mortality now and that’s for women who want to have their babies,” Ringer said.

The House voted 82 to 33 late Wednesday night to pass the legislation after more than 24 hours of debate and hundreds of proposed amendments by House Democrats, many of which were rejected.

“What we want to see this become, is the beginning of a push for pro-life values again in South Carolina. For the better part of the last several months, we’ve seen our state become that vacation destination for abortion,” said Justin Hall, the Communications Director of the nonprofit, Palmetto Family Council.

The organization, according to Hall, has supported pro-life legislation over the last 30 years.

“At the end of the day, if we’re cherishing life and if we believe that life is valuable for every child, then we have to protect every life that we can,” Hall told News 2.

South Carolina State Representative JA Moore (D) said the current bill has more exceptions than the previous version, but he still called it an “attack on women.”

“We fought as hard as we could, postponed it as long as we could, but the unfortunate truth is the majority which are the Republicans, and the State House were able to attack and take away rights from women,” said Rep. Moore.

The bill now goes back to the Senate. If it is passed, it will go to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk to be signed into law.