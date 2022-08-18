NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community organizations are offering solutions to help the City of North Charleston stop the violence.

“Just want to make sure that our young people are not being put into that mentality of the prison pipeline,” Dr. Sonja Ogletree-Satani of NBCUSA Consultants Group said.

Dr. Ogletree-Satani’s group was developed to benefit the youth and young adults of North Charleston.

“We want to be able to give them opportunities to have more of going for an improved education,” she said, “having a career, being able to go into the workforce.”

Several organizations presented at Thursday’s meeting. NBCUSA hopes to be one of the organizations picked to work alongside the city in their fight to combat violence.

“Whether it’s through the training programs that we have in place,” Dr. Ogletree-Santani said. “Training the youth, the parents, law enforcement, just the community itself on what we can come together and improve certain processes, so that way we can unify ourselves as one community, one village, working together as one.”

They believe they’ve assembled a team that is capable of having a lasting impact on the North Charleston community.

“We have Detective Rich Wistocki who has been in law enforcement for over 30 years,” Dr. Ogletree-Santani said. “We also have Mr. Mike Gaston who brings his experience from Boeing with process improvements. And then, Mr. Ed Nelson with the financial and accounting side again, what is the best benefit.”

Dr. Ogletree-Satani says it’s time to stop talking about problems and instead, search for answers to those problems.

“It’s time to talk about solutions,” she said, “and we want to be part of that solution.”