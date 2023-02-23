WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A crowd of people showed up to the Colleton County Court House on Thursday to sit in on the Murdaugh double-murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife Margaret and their son Paul, took the stand during Day 23 of the trial.

“It’s once in a lifetime to actually sit in a courtroom and see something like this,” said Courtenay Hall.

Hall drove overnight from Staten Island, New York to watch Murdaugh testify.

“I’ve been watching it every day. I think it’s such an interesting trial. It’s actually hard to believe that in such a beautiful small town, that something so crazy would go on,” Hall said.

A lined formed outside of 101 Hampton Street, hours before doors opened at 8 a.m. Linda MacLennan has been following the case from Jacksonville, Florida. She hopped in the car early Thursday morning to be in Walterboro.

“My sense is, the longer he testifies, the worse he’s making it for himself,” MacLennan told News 2.

Tami Hilliard of Beaufort recalled what it was like to be in the same room as the man at the center of the historic case.

“It’s kind of intimidating and a little bit anxious. Cause their family was powerful, you know. It’s a little intimidating,” Hilliard said.

Spectators were told about 125 people would be let in the courtroom.