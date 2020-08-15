Over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel discharged into Charleston marsh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard said 3100 gallons of diesel fuel was discharged from an above-ground tank at the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant in Charleston.

Officials say it happened on the morning of Saturday, August 15.

According to Charleston Waterworks, staff found the spill after changing shifts and began to clean up the spill by daylight.

Officials say it’s estimated that 20% has spilled on land and 80% has spilled in the water.

The land portion is already cleaned up and crews are actively working on the marsh.

A HEPACO vacuum truck is on scene removing fuel from the marsh and Dill Creek is hard boomed.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are both on scene and have communicated information to the Environmental Protection Agency.

#Breaking 3100 gallons of diesel fuel discharged from an above-ground tank at the Plum Island WWTP in Charleston, this morning. HEPACO vacuum truck is on scene removing fuel from the marsh and Dill Creek is hard boomed. @USCG and @scdhec are on scene. #USCG #D7 #Ready #Relevant pic.twitter.com/Vp3c8BnxsH — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 15, 2020