BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Overnight lane closures are expected in Berkeley County this week.

It will begin on Sunday, February 21 until Thursday, February 25 from 8:00 pm until 6:00 am on Clements Ferry Road.

The closures are taking place due to flagging operations from Jack Primus Road to the Wando River Bridge.

The work is part of the Clements Ferry Road Project Phase II.