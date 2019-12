Colleton County, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on I-95 northbound.

The incident is reported two miles south of MM 57. Trooper Matt Southern says there is an overturned tractor trailer in the median that caused a tree to fall in the roadway.

The left lane of I-95 is blocked. Drivers should expect delays. There are no injuries reported. This is a developing story.