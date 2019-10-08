Overturned tractor-trailer blocking one lane in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer in West Ashley early Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:46 a.m. on Bees Ferry Road near Ashley River Road.

According to Sergeant Judson Haithcock with the Charleston Police Department, the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Preliminary judgement suggest the driver of the tractor-trailer took the turn too fast.

Oil and gas leaked out of the vehicle as a result of the overturned vehicle. Crews are waiting on hazmat to clean-up the spill.

Charleston Police Department, Fire & EMS are responding. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.