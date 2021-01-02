Pa. Representative Mike Reese passes away at 42

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday afternoon Representative Mike Reese (R) passed away following an apparent brain aneurysm, according to an email sent by the Pa. House GOP.

Reese died peacefully with family by his side at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg at the age of 42.

Reese served the Pa. House Republican Caucus as caucus secretary in the 2019-20 session and was elected to serve as Republican caucus chairman in the 2020-21 session.

Reese was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2008, taking office in the 2009-10 Legislative Session.

“On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Rep. Mike Reese,” says Kerry Benninghoff (R). “More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father. His wife, three young children and extended family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I have known Mike since he took office in 2009 and have been proud to witness his many legislative accomplishments, especially his tireless work on behalf of Pennsylvania’s students and families. Mike was a model legislator who thoughtfully put his constituents first. His spirit, presence and counsel will be sorely missed.”

Reese is survived by his wife Angela and three children.