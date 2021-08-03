Package thief caught on camera in Charleston neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Police are investigating a theft in the middle of downtown Charleston where a delivery worth hundreds of dollars was stolen.

The theft was caught on a front door camera and shows the thief walking up the steps, opening the package and taking what was inside away.

Callie Vanderbilt Esco feels unnerved and disappointed after a $500 dress was stolen from her front steps on August 2.

“The guy felt comfortable enough to come up on the porch, take time to open the package and sit here and look though it and then took it,” said Vanderbilt Esco.

But, Vanderbilt Esco says that she knows her neighbors have been victims of porch pirates throughout the ten years she’s lived in the area.

She and her husband bought a front door camera to deter crime, but that hasn’t solved the problem.

“I would love to see the delivery people bring it all the way up to the door, I would love increased patrol in the neighborhood. That’s always helpful with everything going on and just to see people be better citizens,” said Vanderbilt Esco.

The Charleston Police Department gave News 2 some helpful tips to keep your packages safe.