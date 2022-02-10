Palms Apartments fire investigation continues as relief efforts reach a turning point

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The investigation into what set the Palms Apartments ablaze continued Thursday.

Charleston fire officials are teaming up with the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms National Response Team to determine what caused the massive fire on Monday morning that displaced dozens of residents.

On Thursday, Charleston Police told News 2 investigators were conducting interviews with residents and first responders who were on the scene of the fire.

ATF officials were also digging near the back of the complex.

Franks Holmes lives in the Riverfront Apartments, directly behind the Palms. He told News 2 he woke up to his neighbor screaming around 4:45 am on Monday.

When he looked out the window, he said he saw a small fire around the same area ATF officials were digging in on Thursday.

“I went in, took a shower, brushed my teeth and I could not believe it when I came back outside the fire was fully involved,” said Holmes.

Since the fire broke out, displaced residents have received an outpouring of support from the community. Because of the overwhelming amount of donations, some places are no longer accepting them.

The Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Ashley is fully stocked with donations. They are now in the process of handing them out to the Palms residents in need. Fire victims can visit the church Thursday-Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm to pick up items.

Kim Wood, the owner of Charms of Charleston Tours, used her tour bus to collect donations this week. Wood and West Ashley Connects have been using a large space in the Citadel Mall to process the abundance of items they received. They are no longer accepting physical donations, just monetary, however, they are looking for extra hands to help organize. To volunteer, call Charms of Charleston at 843-804-2427.

The community didn’t forget about the furry friends. Pet Helpers on James Island is setting up temporary foster homes for pets of fire victims. Some of the residents are staying in hotels and can’t bring their pets.

Pet Helpers said they also have food and other items ready for donation if residents need it.