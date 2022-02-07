Palms Apartments residents recount scary moments after fire forced them out of their homes

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of residents at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley are left without a home after a massive fire destroyed 40 units early Monday morning.

According to Charleston Fire officials, about 179 residents in 56 units were displaced. American Red Cross officials told News 2, 40 of those units were destroyed and would require long-term recovery support.

Webb Maynard lives at the Palms Apartments. He said he woke up to police banging on his door at 5 am, telling him he needed to evacuate. He was forced to leave behind most of his belongings.

“What I have on me, my phone, my wallet, and my keys. That was all I really had time for before they said ‘get out,’” said Maynard.

Luckily, Maynard said fire crews were able to stop the flames before reaching his building, but he wasn’t sure when he would be allowed back into his apartment. In the meantime, he turned to the American Red Cross for help.

On Monday, the American Red Cross assisted dozens of residents at the Masonic Center on Orange Grove Road. Food and blankets were provided, while officials said they determined which residents needed shelter and which could go back home.

“When we’re dealing with this many units there’s a lot of displacement and lot of logistics that have to all fall into place so that everybody can be served well,” said Brint Patrick, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Lowcountry Chapter.

Patrick said the best way to support these families is to donate to RedCross.org, as many of the residents will need financial assistance for hotel stays.

Mohamed Bayoumi is also a resident at the Palms Apartments. He said he returned home from a late night at work, only to find his neighborhood engulfed in flames.

“The police department was there, the fire department was there. They tried to do their best so they can get the fire down. It was a huge fire, I never saw something like this before in my life,” Bayoumi said.

He wasn’t sure what condition his apartment was in. Despite this, he still showed up at the Masonic Center, not to receive help, but to offer assistance to his neighbors.

News 2 has learned a Charleston Police Officer and his wife were of the many who were displaced in the fire.

According to Charleston Police, Sgt. Shane Lafromboise and his wife, Lisa, lived in one of the buildings that was destroyed. They were not able to save any of their belongings. Police have started a GoFundMe. They are also accepting donations at the Charleston Police Department Headquarters.

They are collecting the following gently used items for women:

Tops: small or medium

Bottoms: medium/size 6 or 4

Shoes: size 9.5

Underwear: size 6

For men:

Shirts: large

Pants: 34 waist/30 long

Shoes: 9.5

Underwear: medium boxers