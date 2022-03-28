WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly two months after a fire ravaged part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley, some displaced residents are still trying to rebuild their life.

Crystal Montgomery has been living in a hotel with her two kids since the fire destroyed their apartment on February 7th. Montgomery said she lost everything in the fire including two pets.

According to Montgomery, the Palms sent out a list of other apartments they were working with to help residents find new homes, but she said she didn’t have any luck.

“Most of them didn’t know anything about this list. They weren’t waiving application fees. Most of the rents were like $1,600-1700. Unaffordable,” said Montgomery.

She told News 2, insurance hasn’t been much help. The rent Montgomery would’ve paid at the apartment is what she said she is paying to stay at the hotel.

“Since I’ve left the palms, I’ve spent over $1,000 just in application fees trying to find a place,” explained Montgomery. The former Palms resident said she is expecting twins this summer and hopes to have a home by then.

Keilin Gamboa-Salazar is another former tenant. She recently found a new home but had to live with her friends for a month. She said the apartments on the Palms’ suggestion list were much higher in price than theirs.

“I just got lucky because I have a friend who’s a realtor that helped me look for a place. I was looking on my own and everything was way out of my price range,” said Gamboa-Salazar.

Gamboa-Salazar moved to the Palms in December only to be displaced two months later. She told News 2 she has been trying to get some of her belongings that made it through the flames, but the apartment complex hasn’t allowed access.

“I know it’s complicated because you have to make sure you’re safe, but authorities have told me it’s safe already,” she said.

News 2 reached out to the Palms to find out when residents would be allowed back into their apartments to grab salvaged items. Employees said they didn’t know yet, but would notify residents as soon as they could.

According to officials, the massive fire destroyed five buildings and damaged two others. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team was called in to investigate the fire.

The cause has not been revealed yet.