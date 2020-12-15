Panera Bread opens first location in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant now has their first Panera Bread location.

Tuesday, December 15 marks the grand opening of the new restaurant located at 1135 Muhlenbergia Drive.

The new location will serve guests in-café, have online ordering, delivery, Curbside pick-up, drive-thru to help customers receive their food in a clean and safe way.

It is also raising funds for East Cooper Community Outreach through their Round Up at the Register program.

In order to give a donation, customers can round their order total to the nearest dollar, and 100% of the funds raised will be donated to the nonprofit.