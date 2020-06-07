Panthers end partnership with CPI Security after CEO’s remarks on George Floyd

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 07: A general view of Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, empty during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 07, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The State Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 3,200 confirmed cases of the virus. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have ended their long-time partnership with CPI Security after the CEO’s email to a former employee regarding George Floyd was revealed, the team announced Saturday.

The issue arose after Jorge Millares, the leader of the Queen City Union Organization, said he sent an email to the company calling for action against police brutality.

Millares said CPI CEO, Kenneth Gill, responded with a negative message. He presented the email in a Facebook post, where Gill reportedly responded saying, “Please spend your time in a more productive way. I challenge your statistics. A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of young men by other young men. Have a great day. Ken Gill.”

The Facebook post can be seen below.

Gill posted a response on the CPI Twitter page Saturday night, saying, “I want to apologize for my response to an email from a former employee that failed to directly address the need for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s senseless killing. I have listened to the feedback, and now more than ever realize the need for continued dialog to help end racism within our community. Working alongside our diverse employee base and community partners, I remain committed to being part of the solution.”

The Panthers, however, issued a statement of their own on Saturday, announcing that the Charlotte-based company “…has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight.”