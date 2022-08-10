CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- People across the Lowcountry who are shopping for back to school supplies say that they’re noticing higher prices than past years.

Parents say that prices for some items have doubled.

“Even a pack of crayons used to be anywhere from 30 cents a box. Now you can’t get them for less than a dollar a box at some places,” said Stefany Beals, the parent of an eighth grader in Charleston County.

Shopping at stores like Target, Walmart and the dollar store for Beals are bringing on a higher price tag this year compared to previous years.

“I’m paying about $150 per kid bottom line out the door for school supplies,” said Beals. “I want to say that when my daughter was in fifth grade I maybe spent $80.”

“I would have to say that there has been a big jump this year from previous years,” said Heidi Francis, who has an eight grade student in Charleston County as well.

Francis ordered school supplies from her students’ school and says the price of those kits has increased.

Louis Smith has been holding school supply drives in the Charleston area for over half a decade. He says the demand for help with buying school supplies has increased this year.

“We have the largest back to school bash in the Lowcountry,” said Smith. “But this year it seems that there is an immediate need and we have been receiving numerous calls so we’re here to take care of the Lowcountry.”

Smith believes that some parents don’t have the money to buy supplies and that the number of people who need help is into the thousands.

“The kids always come first and we are here to help those parents,” said Smith. “We are here to bridge that gap.”

The Community Resource Center has seen the impacts of higher prices as well. Co-Founder Shakem Ahket shopped for some of the supplies needed for the Back 2 School Extravaganza happening on Sunday August 14.

“We noticed a significant price increase. I remember when you could get folders for 20 or 30 cents. Now they’re 80 cents or a dollar,” said Ahket. “Pencils went up a lot too. Even though you might say it’s only two dollars there were times a couple of years ago where we could buy a pack for 80 cents.”

Despite higher prices on the shelves, Ahket says his group will do what they need to for the community.

“Just knowing the prices have gone up it’s just a bad feeling, but overall we do it for the productivity of the community,” said Ahket.