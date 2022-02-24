WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- Parents from District 10 are meeting with Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders on Thursday to discuss the future of the district.

“What I expect from tonight is to get an assessment of how the middle schools are doing,” said Joy Brown, who is an elementary school parent in District 10.

While Brown’s son is in third grade, she is monitoring the plans for middle school in West Ashley for his future.

Currently, C.E. Williams Middle School has one campus to teach sixth graders and another to teach seventh and eighth graders.

“I’ve heard a lot of people don’t like just this one option,” said Brown. “I’ve heard some feedback. I’ve heard more positive feedback about sixth grade.”

CCSD says that input from parents is crucial to moving forward in District 10.

“There are a couple of good reasons to meet with them. One of them is to show them what’s happening and how we got here in West Ashley and also get their thoughts on the direction for the future,” said Jeff Borowy, CCSD’s Chief Operating Officer.

Borowy is aware that some parents may want another middle school to be built.

“The input that I’ve received so far is both for and against the different options,” said Borowy.

One of the parents for building another middle school is Brown.

“So I do really want to hear what Mr. Borowy has to say about what our options could be. We’ve got a swing space with where Carolina Voyager is, where the old St. Andrews High School was,” said Brown

CCSD says that a long term plan will be on the agenda tonight. Another school is a possibility, but they need input from parents to move forward.

“We have to decide where to build the school, we have to design the school and we have to construct the school. We are looking at several years out from this point,” said Borowy.