NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Swim competitions always draw big crowds in the Lowcountry, but in this weekend’s Coastal Carolina Aquatics Association Championship, the number one fans were the parents.

Inside the North Charleston Aquatics Center is where all the championship action took place.

However, outside, that’s where you could find some of the parents.

“We have coffee, donuts, and bagels,” Swim mom, Kathy Sullivan, said. “It’s really amazing. Everyone got here around 7, 7:15 and it doesn’t start until 9:00.”

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think you were at a tailgate for a college football game.

“Our good friend the Luciana’s brought the TV, we brought the tents,” Swim dad, Eddie Brown said.

Some of these parents say swimming is their football season.

“It’s a lot of time invested,” Brown said.

Because of all the long summer days spent at swim meets, parents say they get really close with each other.

Brown said, “Early morning, late evenings. You build a bond with the parents and the kids.”

This weekend, championship weekend, is where they all get to come together one last time before next season.

“Everybody is cheering for their kid. Everyone is happy to be there and excited,” Sullivan said.

