UPDATE: NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police identified a person of interest in the sexual assault investigation at the Danny Jones Recreation Complex.

Police released the following photo of a person who they said was in the area of Monitor and Lackawanna Boulevard on November 25th between 1:15 and 2:15 pm.

Officers said the person pictured is believed to be wearing a blue hoodie with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. Police believe the person has long braids pulled back.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 843-607-2076.

ORIGINAL: NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged sexual assault at the Danny Jones Recreation Complex is not something people who live in Park Circle expected to hear about.

“Well upon reading the article the first emotion that came front of mind was definitely shock. Just being a local in the area I’ve definitely felt safe,” said Ginger Bauer.

North Charleston Police said a minor was walking near the rec complex on Friday around 2 pm when a man approached her.

According to officers, the suspect grabbed the victim and tried to take her inside the bathrooms, but they were locked. He then allegedly took her to an open storage room and sexually assaulted her inside, according to NCPD.

This is the same area Park Circle Resident Amber Lewis brings her dog to nearly every day.

“Pretty surprised, it’s a safe area and we walk freely. Love our neighborhood and just everybody is super friendly, it’s a very neighborhood-oriented community,” Lewis said.

So far, no arrests have been made but North Charleston Police said the area has been placed on special patrol. As for residents, they’re staying aware of their surroundings.

“Just staying aware and, you know, alert as a community is of the utmost importance, especially with incidents like these that are just so isolated and just scary and unfortunate,” Bauer said.

NCPD is continuing to investigate. According to police, the Danny Jones Recreation Center is closed for scheduled construction.