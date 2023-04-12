ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Changes to how parking is monitored on the Isle of Palms could be coming soon.

City council members say the urgency to make this change comes after a shooting on the island last week.

The plan would free up beach service officers to focus more on safety.

“We are looking at outsourcing parking to a parking contractor,” City council member Blair Hahn said.

IOP city council is proposing to bring a third party in, to manage parking, and there are several reasons.

“I think it’s going to save the city a little bit of money because we won’t have to deal with parking permits, parking tickets,” Hahn said.

It’ll require beachgoers to do a little more work on their end.

“It would force people that are public parking to register with their license number, credit card number and their name,” Hahn said.

However, in return, it would allow the city to be more efficient with crowd control.

“That way we know who’s on the island, how long they’re on the island, and where they are on the island,” Hahn said.

The city would also reassign the beach security officers who manage parking to monitor the beaches instead.

“That frees up our police department to pay attention to what’s going on beach front regardless of what may be happening. That gives us more assets on the beach and allows the contractor to deal with parking issues and parking violations,” Hahn said.

City council says after the shooting, there’s a greater push to get this done.

“Because of what happened last Friday, there’s more urgency to get more security to the island, make it safer for everybody. That’s the bottom line is come to the beach but let’s be safe,” Hahn said.

City council will vote on the proposal at their next meeting which is at the end of the month.