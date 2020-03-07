Passenger dies after car accident in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has died as a result of a single car accident in Dillon County.

The accident happened on Saturday, March 7 at around 6:40 AM on SC Highway 9.

The car involved was a 2012 Nissan Maxima.

There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time.

The driver ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and struck a utility pole.

The driver was wearing a seat belt.

The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and would be ejected from the vehicle after the collision.

The passenger would be killed as a result of the accident.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and will be charged with Driving Under Suspension and Driving Too Fast for the Conditions.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the incident.