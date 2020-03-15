Patient in isolation at Grand Strand Medical after testing positive for COVID-19: Hospital officials

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A presumptive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Horry County, according to hospital officials.

The patient is currently in isolation at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to statement sent from the healthcare provider to News13.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control notified the hospital late Saturday night that a patient at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, the release said. The hospital is working with DHEC to identify and contact colleagues that may have been in contact with the patient.

Presumptive positive test results are also tested by the CDC.