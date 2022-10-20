MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A 15 year project started on Thursday to bring new business to Mount Pleasant and money to the Patriots Point Museum.

The Patriots Annex development will stand on 31 acres of land that Patriots Point is leasing to Bennett Hospitality to build on.

“We’re building around great ships and a great museum,” said Wayne Adams, the Vice Chairman of Patriots Point.

The development will have a grand hotel, multiple boutique hotels, restaurants, shops and a waterfront park with an amphitheater.

“We are going to create a waterfront park so that all the people can enjoy the most valuable piece of land,” said Michael Bennett, the developer of Patriot Annex. “The great hotel that we call The Grand Patriot will sit at the top and it’s the furthest away from the water.”

The lease of the land was something that Patriots Point has to do for the survival of the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey and airplanes in the museum. The historic artifacts need millions of dollars in upkeep every year. But, the solution to fund the renovation bill was not always straightforwards.

“I think how we were going to maintain the ships in a way that honors those who served on them and tells their story has been a struggle for years. A number of years ago we realized we had to monetize the land. That was the only way we were going to be able to do that without the taxpayers for dollars,” said Adams. “We expect it to pay for the maintenance on these ships for years to come, decades to come.”

The current construction on the east side of the museum is where trees are being cleared for the main parking lot at Patriots Annex that will be finished in a year. After that, construction on the buildings will begin.

“Charleston County is routinely named the best place in the county to visit because we are constantly improving. Projects like Patriots Point Annex are what keeps us at the top. What’s being built here today will be one of the most impressive developments we’ve seen in along time and supports Patriots Point and the museum’s mission,” said Chairman Teddie Pryor of the Charleston County Council.

The money made from leasing a new place for visitors and locals to enjoy the Lowcountry will mean that the Patriots Point Museum can fulfill their mission to those who served.

“We’re going to modernize exhibits. We’ll have new exhibits and new ways of telling the story of those who served on these ships,” said Adams.