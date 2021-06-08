Patriots Point builds new artificial oyster reef adjacent to the USS Yorktown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular tourist attraction in Mount Pleasant, Patriots Point, is working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Charleston Waterkeeper to build an artificial oyster reef in the Charleston Harbor.

Dozens of volunteers dumped a barge worth of oyster shells into the harbor to create the 65-foot-long reef.

“25 people this morning passed bags from the trucks that were carrying them and when I say bags I mean bags full of oyster shells, they passed them in an assembly style fashion onto a barge,” said Hannah Giddents, Patriots Point science coordinator.

The volunteers spent hours laying the foundations for the reef.

“On the south side of the pier, the sediment was so soft they started laying pallets and continued to do that, they lay wooden pallets down and the recycled oysters go on top of those pallets,” said Giddents.

The reef will provide a habitat for Lowcountry fish and shellfish, and will help with water filtration in the area.

All of the oysters are recycled from Lowcountry restaurants and other events like local oyster roasts.