Patriots Point celebrates Fourth of July after taking year off due to the Pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fourth of July celebrations are wrapping up across the Lowcountry. This is one of the the first holiday celebration for some since all events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Patriots Point officials say they brought in 70 police officers along with staff, with one-thousand people expected to celebrate Independence day.

“4th of July really is our holiday, we say we are the destination for patriotism here in South Carolina. Not being able to do 4th of July last year was tough, it’s something we really look forward to doing and we have people from all over the world that come and join us for this thing. We tried everything we could to do something this year and its a little bit smaller is not on the Yorktown its here in the parking lot but we have a lot of people here with us and everyone is smiling and having a good time,” said Chris Hauff, Director of marketing and sales for Patriots Point.

Families in the Lowcountry are glad to be able to share this with their children, some for the first time.

“We have two little kids and they haven’t been able to see big fireworks yet, so we are really excited for them to see fireworks especially over the Shem,” said Emily Cadwell, locals.

As Patriots Point wraps up this years 2021 fireworks blast, people say they are thankful for a sense of normalcy.

“Its a great privilege and I’m very thankful that everyone can come out and have a good time, and I’m grateful for everyone who put this on, and I’m thankful for all the fireworks and I’m excited to see them tonight,” said Matthew Stanton, local.

If you plan to head home tomorrow, experts say the best time to drive is early in the morning.