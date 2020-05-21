Patriot’s Point, family attractions part of latest phased reopening

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster’s latest reopening plans including family attraction sites across the state like the South Carolina Aquarium, Patriot’s Point and Brookgreen Gardens.

Museums, Aquariums, Historic Sites and other popular attractions will be able to reopen for business starting Friday across the state after being closed for several weeks. Among those reopening planning to reopen Friday is Patriot’s Point.

“It’s something that we’ve been working really hard on, not just as a team but with the state and the CVB, the Explore Charleston Group,” says Patriot’s Point Public Information Officer Chris Hauff.

Among the precautions being taken, an Ultraviolet Air Purification system on the Yorktown.

“As the air is recycled it’s exposed to Ultraviolet light and that kills germs, bacteria and viruses,” says Hauff.

Hauff says other measures include increased sanitation and promoting social distancing.

“We definitely have significant signage to remind people from when they buy there ticket to when they get on the ship with a big jumbo tron of what we encourage people to follow,” says Hauff.

Hauff says he asks those coming out to the museum to take others into consideration when it comes to the following the protocols.

“Some people may not feel comfortable coming out to a museum right away and that’s okay and we put safety measures in place for those that are willing and do want to get out of the house,” says Hauff.

Matthew Erck, an owner of Charleston Fun Park says they are also implementing changes to keep visitors safe.

“We sort of reconfigured the park a little bit to accommodate you know strictly outdoor access,” says Erck.

Erck says among re-configuring the park, equipment such as golf putters and axes will be sanitized after each use. Employees will also wear masks.

“You know enhanced cleaning and things are going to run a little slower because we’re going to take some time in between the go karts and clean up, you know sanitize every go kart,” says Erck.

Both Patriots Point and the Charleston Fun Park tell say they believe the experience will be the same with added precautions to keep visitors safe.