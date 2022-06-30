MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point on Friday will partner with the Medal of Honor Society to host a memorial service following the death of the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

Hershel “Woody” Williams died Wednesday in West Virginia at the age of 98. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on February 23, 1945 while serving as demolition sergeant with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division on Iwo Jima, Volcano Islands.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society describes Williams’ role as instrumental in defeating enemy forces:

“Cpl. Williams daringly went forward alone to attempt the reduction of devastating machine-gun fire from the unyielding positions. Covered only by four riflemen, he fought desperately for four hours under terrific enemy small-arms fire and repeatedly returned to his own lines to prepare demolition charges and obtain serviced flamethrowers, struggling back, frequently to the rear of hostile emplacements, to wipe out one position after another. On one occasion, he daringly mounted a pillbox to insert the nozzle of his flamethrower through the air vent, killing the occupants, and silencing the gun; on another he grimly charged enemy riflemen who attempted to stop him with bayonets and destroyed them with a burst of flame from his weapon.”

Williams’ connection to Patriots Point is through the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which was built at Patriots Point by the Woody Williams Foundation. He spoke at the 2018 dedication ceremony.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society headquarters is also in South Carolina, and Williams served for many years as the Chaplain of the society.

The memorial will take place at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.