Patriots Point offers guided holiday tour on USS Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is partnering up with Bulldog Tours to offer a special holiday tour.

This special holiday version of the Captain’s Tour is a guided 1 hour, 15 minute tour aboard USS Yorktown.

Among stories told during the tour are the details of how the Apollo 8 space capsule crew decided to read the first 10 chapters of the Bible to the entire world while looking down from the moon on Christmas Eve in 1968. According to the story, the USS Yorktown recovered the space capsule and crew a few days later on December 27.

People will also get to see menus for Christmas dinner aboard the Yorktown and visit the quarters where admirals and captains ate during the holidays.

The combined cost of the tour and admission to the museum is $39 for adults, $29 for children, and $34 for seniors.

