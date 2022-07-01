MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point officials hope rain won’t stop their Independence Day celebration.

Celebrating 246 years of American patriotism and heroism at Patriots Point.

“We are very excited to have our Fourth of July Fireworks Blast back here at Patriots Point,” Patriots Point public information officer Mayci Rechner said. “Our main event is our landside party which is free to attend, you don’t need a ticket. We’re going to have live music, we’ll have more than a dozen food trucks and then of course, the fireworks after the sun goes down.”

Organizers recommend spectators arrive early now that the celebration is back to full scale.

“It is crowded out here,” Rechner said, “which makes it a lot more fun, but it’s also something to just keep in mind. We ask people to bring their patience when it comes to parking and finding a spot out here.”

Officials say the show will still go on even with a possibility of scattered showers.

“The event will happen rain or shine,” Rechner said. “The fireworks will go off in the rain. The only thing that could hinder that will be if there’s lightning in the area, and we’ll be carefully monitoring that and then make adjustments.”

Spectators say spending Independence Day at Patriots Point is a unique experience.

“I think you could not come to a more inspirational place to see these fireworks,” Patriots Point Board of Directors member Susan Marlowe said. “The view between the bridge and the Yorktown, from this spot where we are now, is just awesome.”

They say the thing that stands out most about the event is the atmosphere.

“The crowds,” Marlowe said, “they’re so patriotic, they’re so happy. The kids, all of it. The food; it’s just a wonderful family experience.”

The fireworks display at Patriots Point is scheduled to begin just after 9:00 p.m. on Monday.