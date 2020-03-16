Patriots Point temporarily suspends camping and education programs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum temporarily suspends all education and overnight camping operations immediately until at least March 29.

The museum will evaluate the suspension after the two-week period and continue following daily directives issued by the State of South Carolina and Charleston County Government.

Daily museum operations and private events will continue as normal. However, they announced that several public events have been postponed through April.

Visit their website www.patriotspoint.org to see a full list of museum events and their current status.

“Visitor and staff safety is our number one priority. We feel it is prudent to suspend the camping and education programs immediately. Our custodial staff will continue to follow protocol to ensure that our self-guided tour routes are continually cleaned for day visitors. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the property.” Larry Murray, Executive Director, Patriots Point Development Authority

Groups that are booked for an overnight camping or education program can call 843-971-5051, or email groupsales@patriotspoint.org to reschedule or request a refund.