MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A peaceful protest march on the Ravenel Bridge is planned for today, June 7.

Organizers say they’re protesting against the disregard to black lives within the judicial system.

People will gather in front of the playground at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park and then march up the Ravenel Bridge and end at the bottom of the bridge.

The march will begin at 3:00 pm and end at 5:30 pm.

People are asked to bring signs, water, and masks.