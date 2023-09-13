NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian died early Wednesday morning following an auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston.

According to a report, an officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to South State Bank on Rivers Avenue shortly after midnight.

At the scene, officers say the 64-year-old pedestrian was found trapped under the vehicle.

The pedestrian was extricated and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment; however, officials say the individual died upon arrival at the hospital.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.

North Charleston PD’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.