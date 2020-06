A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car accident in Beaufort County.

A 2008 GMC SUV was traveling south on US-21 at Poppy Hill Circle when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway at around 10:30 pm on Saturday, June 27.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.